Wayne State College hosts mobile Nebraska Children's Museum Saturday and Sunday

Wayne State College is hosting “Truckin’ Through Nebraska,” a fun, hands-on children’s museum experience on wheels this weekend on campus south of Neihardt Residence Hall on Saturday, July 8 from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, July 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers said the display was created for the children of Nebraska in honor of the 150th anniversary of statehood in 2017. It will provide a unique, entertaining and unforgettable learning experience to children across Nebraska. During their visit, children and their families will learn about the state’s history and discover some of the diverse stories that make Nebraska great. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, children will explore their heritage and envision their futures and career possibilities in the state.



The mobile museum will tour 42 Nebraska communities. Each destination will become an event space for learning and fun with both indoor and outdoor activities.



Dr. Todd Young and Dr. David Peitz of Wayne State College are coordinating Wayne State College efforts and volunteers from campus and the community.



Interior exhibits include:



My Nebraska (Kiosks)

• Make your own movie about Nebraska, using historical video footage by adding your own audio track for fun.

• Create an electronic collage with photographs and descriptive words and phrases.

• What do you like to do for fun? Learn what future jobs in Nebraska are a great match for you using a touch screen exploration game.



Builder Battle

Build a shelter using three different types of materials before testing them in the wind chamber or earthquake simulator. Will yours withstand Mother Nature?



Homestead Hero

Create your own 10-acre homestead, placing buildings, rivers, pastures, corn, potatoes and other crops in the space and complete the survival puzzle. Compare yours from the past to modern Nebraska farms that use amazing, cutting-edge methods.



Nebraska Panorama

See Nebraska sites without having to take a bus, train or plane. View Nebraska’s most beautiful and famous places and some favorites that you might not know about yet.



Agri-Quest

Test what you know about Nebraska in this fun, fast-paced touch-table game. Do you know more than the person next to you? Let’s see.



Whirligigs and Spinners

Check out the toys your grandparents and their grandparents played with. Play with whirligigs, ball-in-a-cup and test out the various spinning tops from the past and present.



Nebraska Fun Facts

Find out surprising facts about Nebraska sports, innovations, geography and famous people.



Postcard Discovery

Explore a new side of Nebraska history by viewing Nebraska postcards, old and new. Then create your own to send to a family member or friend.



Create Your Own Poem

Using Ted Kooser’s poem “So this is Nebraska” as inspiration, use the magnetic board and words to create beautiful poetry of your very own.



Exterior exhibits include:



Chore Challenge

Compete with your family or other children to push the wheel barrel or churn butter to complete the set of chores as fast as you can.



I Spy Nebraska

Hunt for 10 illustrations hidden among the dozens that show what makes Nebraska great.



Construction Junction

Use large foam blocks to invent a gadget, vehicle or robot that will make life easier for Nebraskans of the future.



Creation Station

Design and create a toy such as a button buzzer or yarn doll to take home.



For more information and a virtual tour of the Mobile Museum, please visit: https://ne150.org/museum/