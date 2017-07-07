Heat and humidity build back in over the weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Heat and humidity build back in over the weekend

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The steamy conditions we saw on Thursday, when we reached the upper 90s for highs, eased for our Friday and left us with pretty comfortable conditions.

Temperatures were around 10 degrees cooler through the day and it was much less muggy.

Lows will be close to average in the low 60s tonight but southerly flow will be returning.

This will allow both temperatures and humidity to increase as we go through the weekend.

A few sprinkles will be possible during the morning Saturday but otherwise we look dry with highs near 90.

A slight chance for storms exists Saturday night and again on Sunday.

They will be most likely in eastern Siouxland Sunday afternoon but will struggle to get going.

If they do they could be strong.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the forecast period with humidity sticking with us as well.

The week also looks mainly dry with only a couple more slight chances for storms Monday and Thursday nights.

At this point some of us are pushing into a moderate drought and this forecast is not great news on that front.

