New food truck rolls into Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is adding a summer-friendly dining option.

Beginning Friday people could order food at the new Hard Rock Hotel food truck.

The new truck is the fourth restaurant installed at the hotel and casino, joining Fuel American Grill, Main and Abbey, and the World Tour Buffet

It will be stationed at Battery Park on the northside entrance of the hotel.

Three popular menu items available at Hard Rock Cafes around the globe will be served for the first time in Siouxland, including tupelo chicken, Oreo cheesecake, and the Legendary Burger, Hard Rock Cafe's signature dish that was served at their first restaurant in London.

Other options include a variety of sandwiches and sides.

The Hard Rock says that this new installment will hopefully add to their concert experience.

"Well, we're real excited about the food truck. You know, we always wanted to add a cafe, people have been asking us for a cafe. Well, this is to us the next best thing," said Todd Moyer, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino general manager.

The food truck will be open Tuesday through Saturday, until 8 P.M. on weekdays, and up to 3 A.M. on weekends, depending on business.

The Hard Rock also has a patio available for customers to use.