It's July in Nebraska and that can mean only one thing, it's chicken time.

Friday kicked off, or rather clucked off, the annual Wayne Chicken Show in Wayne, Nebraska.

Many activities take place on Saturday with a parade at 9:30 a.m.

It features Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

At 1 p.m. the "Chicken Show" contests will begin for people of all ages.

The, at 1:30 p.m. the Chicken Show National Cluck-Off will start.

