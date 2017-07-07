Hard Rock receives "Growing Sioux City Award"

The Hard Rock was honored by the city of Sioux City on Friday for the company's growth and commitment to the city.

General manager Todd Moyer accepted a 'Growing Sioux City' Award from Mayor Bob Scott during a ceremony.

Along with the honor, a new tree will be planted at the Hard Rock to signify the Hard Rock's commitment to growing in Siouxland.

News release from Sioux City's Economic Development Director:

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Receives Award for Growth

A "Growing Sioux City Award" was presented to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino today

recognizing the company's growth and investment in Sioux City. The award was presented

by Mayor Bob Scott and accepted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino General Manager Todd

Moyer. Sioux City wind shirts were provided to company executives and a new tree will be

planted on the property located at 111 3rd Street, signifying the company's commitment to

growing in Sioux City.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City opened a $128 million venue in August 2014 and

recently celebrated the completion of a $6.2 million expansion that added nearly 8,000 sq.

ft. to the property. Today's ribbon cutting celebrates a new food truck option for guests.

Mayor Bob Scott said, "Hard Rock continues to set the bar high by providing an

outstanding venue and customer experience. We appreciate your investment and

commitment to growing Sioux City."

The award-winning gaming destination offering more than 883 slot machines and 28 table

games. The property's Hard Rock Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel, a distinction

which only five percent of the more than 28,000 properties reviewed by AAA achieve.

Complementing the Hotel and Casino are seven restaurants and bars including the Wine

Bar, World Tour Buffet, Fuel American Grill, and Main + Abbey, the property's AAA Three

Diamond rated restaurant. Throughout the property, guests can experience the legends by

viewing the vast Hard Rock memorabilia collection, with iconic pieces from SLASH to

Johnny Cash, and Springsteen to Bon Jovi.

The indoor live-entertainment venue, Anthem, hosts an impressive weekly lineup of

concerts and performances from rock, pop, and country to comedy and blues. This unique

venue leaves attendees with a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience from artists like

SLASH, Clint Black, Rick Springfield and George Thorogood. Battery Park, the outdoor

entertainment venue with a festival-type atmosphere, hosts nationally touring performers

along the likes of Journey, 3 Doors Down, Cheap Trick, Boston, Elvis Costello and Chris

Stapleton, during the summer months. For more information visit

www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.