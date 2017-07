On Monday, July 10th the Sioux City, city council will take up the explosive issue of fireworks.

The Mayor wants a change, to either ban fireworks altogether or reduce the days people can shoot them off

Police received about 350 complaints of fireworks disturbances. The complaints included starting before the designated time period of 1:00 p.m. and setting them off past 10:00 p.m.

Also, the loud noise was disturbing to animals as well as veterans suffering from P-T-S-D.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore agrees with mayor Bob Scott on at least limiting the number of days the fireworks can be in use.

"Maybe we should be looking at a July 3rd, July 4th or maybe just a July 4th date but I do think we are still going to have a problem with enforcement," said Dan Moore, Mayor Pro Tem, Sioux City.

Public input is welcomed, the meeting will take place this Monday at 4:00 p.m. at city hall.