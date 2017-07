A Sioux City landmark is starting to get a new look.

Demolition started Friday afternoon on the former Bekins Van and Storage building in downtown Sioux City to turn it into an apartment complex.

Construction crews began renovations to the front of the building.

The building will feature 72 units on the corner of West 4th Street and Wesley Parkway.

Midnight, LLC from Sioux Falls purchased the space, and is investing over $6.5 million into the renovations.

The company expects that the project will be completed by the end of the year.