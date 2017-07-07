WWII veteran from Hawarden will be attending first Midwest Honor Flight

Local veterans will soon get the opportunity to visit the nation's capital.

The first Midwest Honor flight will be taking off on August 22nd.

Glenn Gregg is a WWII veteran who was wounded in Germany more than 70 years ago.

Now a retired farmer in his hometown of Hawarden, Iowa, Gregg will soon travel to Washington, D.C. along with other military men and women.

"The Honor Flight, I guess reminds me of how our country exhibited pride in what we do as infantrymen back that long ago," said Gregg.

Friday night nearly 100 people gathered at the Calico Skies Vineyard to raise money towards the trip that will be free for the veterans.

"This is our one way to show the veterans the American people's appreciation and gratitude for what they did during their time of conflict," said Aaron Van Beek, president of the Midwest Honor Flight. "With these memorials they've been dedicated to these veterans that have served and specifically to the ones gave the ultimate sacrifice."

It's an adventure Gregg says he's looking forward to.

"I've heard from other people that have been in there, it'll be emotional feelings," he said. "It will be feelings of I guess maybe some our friends that aren't there that have passed away or that in fact died in the war before they had a chance."

And it's an experience he'll share with heroes like himself.

"We're going to enjoy to be with one another for a while in the air and in Washington," said Gregg. "Even though it's just a day I look forward to seeing-I don't know any of the people. But we can talk anyway."

Gregg is one of nearly 70 veterans who will be on board the flight.

Gregg is Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg's grandfather.

Organizers say they were hoping to raise $35,000 at Friday's event.