IndyCar Series returns to Iowa Speedway this weekend

It's a big weekend for racing fans in the Hawkeye State. The IndyCar Series returns for the Iowa Corn 300 in Newton on Sunday.

This series is hard to predict. In ten races this season, there have been eight different winners.

The Iowa Speedway is a short track for Indy Cars. It's less than a mile long and takes just about 18 seconds to complete.

One driver looking for his first win is J.R. Hildebrand. You probably know him best from 2011. As a rookie, Hildebrand was one lap from winning the Indianapolis 500 but crashed on the final turn and finished second.

It's been six years since the wreck and he's still trying to move on.

"You obviously just kind of learn to roll with the punches I think at that level," said Hildebrand. "It's a part of what just happens in sports I guess generally, and anything that's competitive but certainly in our sport you get presented with some kind of crazy circumstances once in a while. For me it all provides motivation to get back out there and notch race wins and kind of continue to put that in the distance."

The Iowa Corn 300 can be seen on the NBC Sports Network, with coverage starting at 4 o'clock on Sunday.