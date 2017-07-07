Iowa State among the lowest spenders in the Big 12 Conference - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State among the lowest spenders in the Big 12 Conference

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
AMES, Iowa (AP) -

Iowa State's athletic department was among the lowest spenders in the Big 12 during the 2015-2016 academic year. That's according to an NCAA Revenue and Expense Report released by USA TODAY.

Iowa State spent over $78,million in the last fiscal year, about $3-million more than the previous year. The only Big 12 school known to have spent less than the Cyclones is Kansas State. In contrast, Texas spent the most in the Big 12, at over $171-million.

Baylor and TCU, both private schools, were not included in the report.

ISU's athletic department turned a small profit of about $76,000. The Cyclones spent over $11-million on coaching salaries, benefits and bonuses.

