The Hard Rock was honored by the city today for the company's growth and commitment to the city.

General manager Todd Moyer accepted a 'Growing Sioux City' Award from mayor Bob Scott during a ceremony.

Along with the honor, a new tree will be planted at the Hard Rock to signify their commitment to growing in Siouxland.

And the Hard Rock is still in the running for USA Today's Best U.S. Casino competition.

Currently the casino is ranked 7th but is running up against bigger hotel in places like Las Vegas.

You can vote everyday up until July 17 on the USA Today website.