A four-year old in Des Moines, Iowa is in the hospital after shooting herself in the leg.

Police say the girl found her parents' handgun case under their bed last night, opened it, and shot herself.

Police were called to the hospital when the child was brought there.

Officers say the parents could face charges for negligence.

"I think the mere fact that a 4-year-old could access a handgun establishes that there's some sort of negligence there. Our decisions now are to determine at what level that negligence rises to," said Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police Department.

The child's injuries are not life-threatening .