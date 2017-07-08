Sioux City customers asked to conserve water Saturday

Water customers in Sioux City are being asked to conserve water on Saturday after an overnight problem at the Zenith Water Treatment Plant.

According to a news release early Saturday morning from Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Brad Puetz, "City staff in conjunction with local electricians, equipment manufacturers and representatives have been working around the clock to bring the equipment back to working order."

A short time later, another news release was sent out stating the pumps were back in normal operating condition but requesting that customers conserve water until 3 pm Saturday to restore reservoir levels.

Citizens are requested to: