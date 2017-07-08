Cleghorn, IA man with assault rifle involved in police stand-off - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cleghorn, IA man with assault rifle involved in police stand-off

Posted:

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday night from a citizen that 42-year old, Todd Brown of Cleghorn, Iowa, was fighting another person in the street near his residence.

Upon arrival, Officers were confronted by Brown with an AR-15 assault rifle. 

Officials say Brown refused officer's commands to drop his weapon.

Officials say Brown made several threatening statements towards officers.

Officials say Brown retreated to his back yard and continued refusing orders from officers.

After a perimeter was set up, a short standoff occurred.

Brown surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody without any further incident by 12:38 a.m.

Brown is charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Assault causing Bodily Injury, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

