Weekend closes with warmer, more humid conditions

Humidity was just a little higher on our Saturday but overall it was a pretty nice early July day.



A few sprinkles fell in the morning hours in some of our cities and some storms fired up in our far western counties during the afternoon hours.



Those storm chances will end by sunset and we'll be left with a quiet night.



Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise on Sunday with highs topping out in the low 90s.



There is a small chance for a strong thunderstorm or two in our eastern counties during the late afternoon but most of us will stay dry.



More small storm chances arrive Monday night and Thursday but there are no major chances for rain in the forecast.



Temperatures will be staying in the low to mid 90s with muggy conditions lasting through the work week.