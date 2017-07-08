Clucking good fun in Wayne, NE

One of the more popular event at chicken days was the chicken clucking contest.and you got to cluck with the best of them. Fourteen time winners got to defend their title.

if you have ever wondered if chickens could fly, well yes they do at least at chicken days.

The chicken flying contest was a big hit. It wasn't how high you could go and spread your feathers but how far they could take you.

"Rather than the high profile rooster crow I went down the hen path because I felt that was the best opportunity to really perform and that is where the artistry is," said Kyle George, 1st Cluck-off Champion

There was also a best chicken leg contest for those young and old, and the crowd never tired of the chicken flying contest.

While for some chicken clucking comes naturally others say you have to study and get in plenty of practice.