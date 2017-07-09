Driver in fiery fatal Omaha crash facing several charges

Omaha police have arrested the driver in a fiery fatal crash on suspicion of drunken driving.

The crash that killed 58-year-old Silvano Torres and forced the closure of Interstate 680 for several hours happened on Wednesday.

After the 32-year-old driver was released from the hospital Saturday, he was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, reckless driving and not having an operator's license.

Police say the van was speeding when it left the roadway, hit a guardrail and a bridge support.

Then the van caught fire.

Torres had been riding in the cargo area of the van without restraints.