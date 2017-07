Summer is underway and kids and parents are enjoying fun in the sun, often in and around water.

While this is a great summer pastime, it can also be a big safety threat.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's handed out free children's life jackets at the Sioux City Farmer's Market Saturday morning.

Thanks to the support of St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network, 200 life jackets were handed out at the St. Luke's booth.