Former Iowa, ISU, Nebraska coach Elliott dies

It's no secret that Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska fans aren't the best of friends. But Sunday, all three fanbases were mourning the loss of one of their own.

Bob Elliott, who has ties to Iowa City, Ames and Lincoln, has died.

Elliott died on Saturday night in Iowa City, from complications of a rare form of blood cancer.



Elliott played defensive back at Iowa from 1972-1975, before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes.



Elliott was a college coach for 38 years, and is best known for his 11 seasons at Iowa working as a defensive coach under Hayden Fry.



He was hired by Nebraska in February, and was set to serve as the Huskers' defensive analyst this coming season.

After his one season as a graduate assistant at Iowa, Elliott's first coaching job was at Kent State, in 1977.

He found his way to Iowa State in 1981, and his initial stint as the Cyclones' secondary coach was two seasons.

Five years later, Elliott returned to his alma mater for 11 seasons under Coach Fry, first as the secondary coach. Over that time, Elliott also served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

He had two more stints in Ames, from 2000-01, and then again from 2010-2011, both as ISU's secondary coach.

Elliott's final coaching stop was at Nebraska, though he never got to coach a game. He also coached at Ball State, Kansas State, San Diego State and Notre Dame in his career.

Statement from Nebraska head coach Mike Riley:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Bob was a wonderful man with a great family. Bob has left an impact on and off the field that will be remembered for many years to come.



“In his short time with our program, Coach Elliott developed a great relationship with the young men in our football program and our staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s wife, Joey, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Elliott was 64 years old.