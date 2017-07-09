Isolated storm chances over next few days with some getting strong

Though it wasn't exactly cool earlier in the weekend Sunday was definitely the warmest day.



Several cities saw the heat index reach triple digits and O'Neill reached 100 degrees for their temperature!



The warm muggy air allowed some storms to pop up and we'll keep isolated storms possible in our western counties through around 8 PM.



Then the focus shifts to northeastern Siouxland as storms from Minnesota drift to the southeast.



Those could pass through between 9 PM and 2 AM and would be capable of large hail and strong winds.



Most of Monday will be dry and just a touch cooler with highs near 90 degrees.



The boundary bringing storm chances will stall near our area and give us another shot at activity through the overnight hours Monday night.



Large hail and damaging winds would be possible in the southern half of the area.



More small storm chances will be with us off and on through the work week with temperatures staying in the low to mid 90s and humidity making it feel even warmer.