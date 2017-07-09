Fire destroys only grocery store in Osmond, NE

The town of Osmond, Nebraska, is now without it's grocery store after a fire destroyed a building in the downtown area.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a fire at Tiger Town Food & Floral Center.

The Osmond fire chief says a passerby noticed smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.

"It's an old structure, three stories, wood floors in between, and she got up in the middle of nowhere and right away we had Plainview coming for mutual aid, then we had Wassau, Randolph and Pierce and then we called down to dispatch and they sent out Norfolk's aerial unit" said Osmond Fire Chief, Marty Kruse. "And about the time they showed up is when she popped through the roof. We probably pumped a half million gallons of water in there today".

Fire officials say they arrived within a minute of the call and smoke was already flooding the streets.

Fire officials say the interior of the three-story building is completely destroyed.

The grocery store is the only one in Osmond.

Now residents will have to travel to Randolph or Plainview to buy food.

"This is hard, this is hard for our community" said Osmond EMT Manager, Missy Hoppe. "We are a very tight knit community, we have a lot of businesses here and we take care of each other and this is just hard. We just come in each day and take what we need, we don't make a grocery list, we're very lucky but this is going to be very hard for our town".

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

The connecting building sustained heavy water and smoke damage but is still intact.