Castroneves wins Iowa Corn 300

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) - Helio Castroneves dominated the IndyCar race Sunday at Iowa Speedway for his first victory since 2014.

The 42-year-old Castroneves led 217 of 300 laps, giving powerhouse Team Penske its first victory on Iowa's short oval in 11 tries.

It also was the 30th career win for Castroneves, the Brazilian who was winless since the first race of the Belle Isle doubleheader in Detroit in June 2014.

J.R. Hildebrand was a career-best second, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay, Will Power and Graham Rahal.

Series leader Scott Dixon finished eighth, two weeks after winning at Road America.