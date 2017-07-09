Shoe repairman reflects on 50-year career

A sole staple in Siouxland is closing at the end of the month.

A mound of laces and leather, piled up in Le Mars over the years.

"The thousands upon thousands of shoes I've repaired..."said Rust's Western Shed Owner Bob Rust.

Rust's Western Shed has stood in the town for 44 years.

Before Bob Rust got his hands on the shoe repair shop; another cobbler stitched up soles in the store for 42 years.

"Le Mars has had a shoe repair for 86 years," said Rust.

Rust started shaping up shoes under his father's tutelage as a teenager.

Instead of tossing the ball around or catching the latest flick at the local drive-in, Rust and his three brothers spent their weekends learning the art of cobbling.

"Saturdays and weekends, when we weren't in sports and stuff, we were in that shop working," said Rust.

After a brief stop in Omaha repairing combat boots for military men for $90 a week; Rust decided it was time to work for himself.

"I was working 60 to 70 hours a week, and I thought, if I'm going to work those kind of hours, I think I want to run my own shop and put some money in my pocket," said Rust.

Rust set up shop in Siouxland in 1973 -- hot on the heels of a shoe repair renaissance.

"Back then, it was nothing to have 60, 70 pair of shoes coming in and out a week that were repairable, so maybe that's why my shoulders are shot," said Rust.

"The first thing Bob does when fixing up a boot, is he tears down the old boot, then he goes and applies the new sole and new heel, then he stitches up that sole, and he brings it over here to do some finishing work, and the final thing he does, is some polishing on the new boot, and he's been doing that for fifty years" says KTIV's Mason Mauro.

"This has been my life and I've never, ever regretted it," said Rust. "I've never looked back."

The only time he does look back on? The memories and relationships he's made -- serving four generations of the Le Mars community.

"Somebody will come in here and I'll say, 'How did you hear about my store?' And they'll say, 'Well, my grandpa told me I had to come here,'" said Rust. "Just getting to know people over the years has made me a better person, too."

At the end of the month, Rust will lace up and walk out the doors of his shop for the last time leaving his boots and fifty years of service at the door.

Rust's Western Shed is having a fifty-percent off sale on everything in the store.

Bob Rust hopes to spend time with his grandchildren and family in Florida after retiring.