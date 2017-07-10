Some Iowa communities consider fireworks restrictions

Some Iowa communities are considering new restrictions on fireworks after the state started allowing them for the first time in decades.

Republican Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill in May that allows the sale of fireworks in the state from June 1-July 8 and Dec. 10-Jan. 3.

The law prevents the ban of fireworks sales, but allows limits on their use.

After giving the new state law a trial run, Davenport is looking to reinstate a ban on their use within city limits.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is expected to propose restrictions for his city during Monday night's city council meeting.

He says he may support council action to cut down the number of days fireworks can be lit.

Sioux City police have received more than 150 calls reporting fireworks violations since June 25.

