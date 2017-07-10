Orange City, IA RAGBRAI Volunteer Orientation set for July 17

The Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is less than two weeks away, and host city Orange City continues to look for volunteers.

For people who have signed up- and those considering to help volunteer- they are invited to the Volunteer Orientation/Training on Monday, July 17 from 5-7 p.m. at City Hall in Orange City.

During the Orientation/Training, volunteers will receive brief training, instruction and scheduling information for the area they have signed up for.

In addition they will receive a complimentary Orange City RAGBRAI volunteer T-shirt

Complete information regarding Orange City RAGBRAI can be found at ragbrai.orangecityiowa.com and on the Orange City RAGBRAI Facebook page.

The 2017 RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) is July 23-29.