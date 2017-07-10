Siouxland Bike-N-Bite set for July 29 in Sioux City

A community-wide celebration of cycling and local food is set for the end of the month in Sioux City.

The Siouxland Bike-N-Bite event will be July 29 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach- Woodbury County and Flavors of Northwest Iowa, Bike-N-Bite begins at the Sioux City Farmers Market and sends cyclists on a food tour throughout the city as they sample locally-grown food prepared by area restaurants, vendors and shops.

Registration is $15 per person, with kids 12 and under attending for free.

Registration is available at the ISU Extension Office or the Flavors of Northwest Iowa website.