Sioux City police search for suspect in armed robbery at convenience store

Posted:
Sioux City police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Monday morning.

It happened about 6:15 at the Central Mart at 1000 Morningside Avenue. Police say a single male suspect entered the business, showed a weapon and demanded money. He ran away on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect's face was covered and the clerk was only able to give a vague description of the suspect:  average height with a slight build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.

