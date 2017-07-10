Firefighters finally finish battling cardboard bale blaze

Authorities say Cedar Rapids firefighters have finished their two-day battle against flaming bales of recycled cardboard.

Firetrucks were sent to International Paper around 7:35 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews soon learned that several bales were on fire at different heights and locations inside a 200,000 square-foot (18,600 square meter) warehouse.

A Cedar Rapids news release says firefighters worked with company employees to remove the bales, break them open and extinguish any flames or embers.

The release says firefighters ended their work Monday morning.

The city also says one firefighter received minor injuries.

