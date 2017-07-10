Captured polygamous sect leader due to face charges in Utah - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Captured polygamous sect leader due to face charges in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -

A polygamous sect leader captured after nearly a year on the run is due back in a federal courtroom in Utah.

Lyle Jeffs is set to be arraigned Monday on a felony count connected to his time as a fugitive as well as charges filed in a suspected multimillion food-stamp fraud scheme.

Jeffs was awaiting trial in the food-stamp fraud case when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City in June 2016.

He was recaptured in South Dakota last month after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck.

Jeffs could face up to 10 years in prison on a failure-to-appear charge filed after his arrest.

The two other felony counts of benefits fraud and money laundering carry possible 5- and 10-year sentences.
 

