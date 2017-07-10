Local firefighters raise over $5,000 for Miracle Burn Camp

Sioux City Firefighters and Iowa Professional Firefighters Local 7 raised over $5,000 for Miracle Burn Camp in Okoboji, Iowa.

The groups raised $5,065 for the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation for the camp.

Burn Camp was started in 1995 by Sioux City Firefighters and burn nurses from St. Luke's Hospital.

More than 70 juvenile burn survivors will attend a week of camp July 9-15 at Camp Foster in Okoboji.

On Wednesday, Sioux City Firefighters will travel to Camp Foster to present a check to St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.