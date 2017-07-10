Another great pool day on tap with more heat and humidity

After a hot and steamy closeout to the weekend in Siouxland, more heat and humidity are in store as we kick-start the workweek. Highs once again will be rising towards 90° and above with dew points likely staying near 70° making it feel very muggy outside. A front moving through the region will begin to stall to our south later on tonight and this will give us a chance of storms tonight into the early parts of our Tuesday. There could be an isolated strong storm or two with some hail and gusty winds possible. We'll continue to keep sporadic storm chances in the forecast as multiple waves of moisture try and move through the viewing area.

Storms are possible as a cold front moves through Wednesday night into Thursday. Another chance of storms will be seen Saturday and again on Sunday as weak disturbances continue to move through. Temperatures continue to stay above average through the week with highs staying in the low to mid 90s along with sticky conditions. The coolest of the next 7 days will be Thursday, behind the cold front I think most of Siouxland will see the mid to upper 80s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer