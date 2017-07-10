Iowa Gov. Reynolds wants ACA repeal but declines specifics - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Gov. Reynolds wants ACA repeal but declines specifics

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants Congress "to get something done" on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but she declined to offer specifics.

The Republican governor told reporters Monday that lawmakers need to approve a "long-term solution" for replacing the health care law.

She didn't answer questions about alternatives she supports or whether she backs any GOP-led health care bills moving through Congress, noting that details are still being sorted out.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates at least 22 million more people would become uninsured under Republican legislation.

Reynolds says the Affordable Care Act is unsustainable and points to increasing insurance premiums in Iowa.

Several carriers have exited the Iowa market and elsewhere around the country amid uncertainty over the law's future.
 

