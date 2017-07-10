Salvation Army operating cooling centers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -

The Salvation Army is operating cooling centers in Omaha and in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for people who need a break from the extreme heat.

The centers will be open through Friday or as long as extreme heat persists.

The Omaha locations are: the lobby of the Burrows Center, 6101 NW Radial Highway, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; at the Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and at the North Corps location, 2424 Pratt St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Council Bluffs location is at 715 N. 16th St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m.
 

