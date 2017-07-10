Pretrial conference for Emerson, NE man who assaulted wife set for August 28

A pretrial conference has been set for an Emerson, Nebraska man who police called 9-1-1 in May, saying he had just tried to kill his wife.

Twenty-two year-old Joe Saufley has pleaded not guilty to First-Degree Assault, First Degree Sexual Assault, First Degree Domestic Assault , Strangulation with Serious Bodily Injury, and Disturbing the Peace.

His pretrial conference is set for August 28 in Dixon County Court.

Officers were called to this home on Logan Street, in Emerson, on May 7.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Pender Community Hospital before being transferred to Omaha.

