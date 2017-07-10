New charge for one of the men involved in Bancroft bank robbery - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New charge for one of the men involved in Bancroft bank robbery

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
OMAHA, NE (KTIV) -

One of the two men charged in connection with an April bank robbery in Bancroft, Neb. has received  a new charge.

Jeffrey Bonneau was previously charged with one count of bank robbery.

He now faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, this after a superseding indictment was filed in U.S. District Court.

Lenn Zuhlke is charged with one count of bank robbery. His role is not defined in court documents. 

Both men have pleaded not guilty. 

According to investigators, on April 20 Bonneau walked into the First Bank of Bancroft and demanded money from the bank teller. 

After taking the money, Bonneau fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later south of Bancroft.

