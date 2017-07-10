Nebraska AG warns of Florida-based insurance scam

The Nebraska attorney general's office is warning the public about a Florida-based company that officials say is running an insurance scam.

The attorney general's office said in a news release Monday that it received notice this morning that scam artists are posing as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Officials say the scam artists are using fake Google and Manta listings bearing Blue Cross's logo and web address, along with bogus physical addresses in Omaha.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield investigators believe the scam is connected to a group called Simple Health out of Hollywood, Fla.

They say the scam artists collect personal information and offer insurance plans well below market value.

Customers have reported that the company charges their credit card monthly but never provides insurance cards.

