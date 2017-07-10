Onawa Racing and Events Complex construction is rolling along quickly

This strip of concrete will soon have drag cars zooming down it.

This is the future home of Onawa Racing and Events Complex, and construction is rolling along quickly.

"We've got a very aggressive company that's building the building. Our building is about a third of the way up as we speak and the timing tower will start to go up next week. We have our contract left and they are going to pour asphalt sometime in July for our return road. We've got a company coming in Thursday to start grinding on the race track. Things are happening real quick now," says Phil Schroeder, Vice President of Onawa Racing and Events Complex Center.

Once fall rolls around in Onawa, this racetrack is going to look much different.

A new events center will be in place where people can have wedding receptions, there will be swap meets and much more to benefit the community.

"We've got some of the little groups coming in wanting to know if they can do their boy scouts or girl scouts meetings in here. We've got different clubs wanting to come in. We've had lots and lots of interest for having some concerts," says Schroeder.

With 100 acres to work with, Schroeder says the possibilities only begin with the racing strip.

He plans on having something everyone can enjoy.

"We're putting in a regulation soccer field in here. we've got five sand beach volleyballs going in here. We've got a place for mud drags. We've got some very aggressive people that this is going to be a complex but also a 'fun-plex,'" says Schroeder.

The family fun is scheduled to begin this fall with the opening of the race strip and the events center.