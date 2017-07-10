Hawkeyes & Cyclones on college football awards 'watch lists'

University of Iowa senior running back Akrum Wadley has been named to the 2017 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to College Football’s Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 195-pounds), a Newark, New Jersey, native led Iowa’s offense in 2016 with 1,396 yards total offense, including 13 touchdowns to lead Iowa in scoring with 78 points (10 rushing, 3 receiving). He was named third-team All-Big Ten by Big Ten coaches, Athlon Sports, and Phil Steele. Heading into his senior year, Wadley’s average per carry (6.2) ranks first among Iowa running backs with over 1,000 career rushing yards.

The Maxwell Award has been awarded to College Football's Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert Maxwell for his contributions to the game as a player, sportswriter, and official.

Wadley and the Hawkeyes open their season against Sept. 2 against Wyoming.

**********

University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell has been named to the 2017 Bednarik Award Trophy Watch List. The announcement was made Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Bednarik Award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club, is given to the nation’s top college defensive player. Former Iowa defensive back Desmond King was a semifinalist for the award in 2016.

Jewell (6-foot-2, 236-pounds), a native of Decorah, Iowa, started all 13 games at middle linebacker, leading the team with 124 tackles, which was second in the Big Ten. Jewell was one of five finalists for the 2016 Butkus Award and a 2015 and 2016 team captain. He was named Iowa’s Most Valuable Player on defense and second team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press and Big Ten coaches and media.

The Bednarik award has been presented to the Nation’s top defensive player since 1995, and was named after Chuck Bednarik, a former standout and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame since 1969.

**********

Iowa State junior quarterback Jacob Park has been named to the 2017 Maxwell Award watch list, announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the nation's best football player and is in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who made significant contributions to college football as a player, sportswriter and official.

A native of Charleston, S.C., Park posted prolific passing numbers after taking over signal-calling duties for the Cyclones late in the 2016 season.

Park ended the year with 1,791 passing yards, 12 touchdown tosses while completing 58.8 percent of his passes, the ninth-best single-season clip in school history.

In his last five games, which featured three starts, Park completed 60.5 percent of his passes, averaged 264.4 yards passing, had two 300-yard games and tossed eight TD passes. His career 138.5 passer rating is currently No. 1 in school history.

Park threw for 371 yards in the season-finale vs. West Virginia, tying for the eighth-best single-game effort in school history.