AG REPORT: Drought conditions continue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

 Crops continue to wither as drought bakes South Dakota.

The federal Agriculture Department says hot and dry conditions persisted across South Dakota last week, with temperatures in the western part of the state averaging 4 to 10 degrees above normal.

Only scattered rain fell.

Topsoil moisture was nearly 80 percent short or very short.
 

