Broken hand sidelines X's All-Star Samson

Last season, Nate Samson was the Explorers best player and was named the American Association Player of the Year. He's backed that up by being named to the All-Star team this season. Now, Sioux City will have to play without him for quite a while.

Samson broke his hand after being hit by a pitch this weekend at Kansas City and will miss at least 30 days. Samson is hitting .328 and leads the team in hits, doubles and RBI's. The 29-year-old from Florida has played in 45 of the X's 47 games and will be almost impossible to replace.

But, manager Steve Montgomery has signed three infielders in the last week, and Samson is ready to help get them up to speed.

"He's upbeat. He wants to stick around, which I thought was very good," said Montgomery. "Most people will go home for this little time but he wants to stick around and wants to help some of the younger kids out and kind of pass along the wisdom. That's what we ask out of our veteran players here, is to help out the younger kids, teach them the game and teach them the pro way."

This is Samson's 12th year in professional baseball. The X's have also released pitcher Rob Wort, who has been out all season with a torn labrum.

Sioux City (26-21) starts a three-game series in Winnipeg on Tuesday.