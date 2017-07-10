Osmond, NE residents mourn loss of lone grocery store

Sunday night - Osmond, Nebraska residents watch as their grocery store smolders through the late hours.

"We pulled into the fire hall within a minute and the smoke was already billowing down the streets," said Osmond Fire Chief Mark Kruse.

A day later, the Tiger Town Food & Floral stands in ruins.

"It's shock," said Osmond Republican Editor Bernice Blecha. "That's our only grocery store."

Nancy and Jim Bressmer have owned and operated the store for nearly seven years. They bought the grocery store on the corner from Kevan Schuettler in 2011. He owned the old brick building for 20 years.

"It was the biggest part of my life," said Schuettler.

The grocery store was the go-to food shopping center in downtown Osmond for over a century.

"A staple in town," said Schuettler.

Since 1904, the shop sold the town faithful meat, produce, and other nutrition necessities.

Now, residents have to travel miles to Plainview or Randolph for a grocery run.

"It's just going to be a tough road," said Osmond EMT Manager Missy Hoppe.

Usually on a Monday afternoon, the Bressmers are ringing up customers and bagging their groceries. All they can do now is gaze at their work from the outside - admiring what they once had.

"I feel terrible and I know that they feel terrible," said former Tiger Town Food & Floral owner, Kevan Schuettler. "I think everybody in town is feeling bad."

The Osmond Fire Department called in reinforcements from Plainview, Wausa, and Randolph, but it was the Norfolk ladder fire truck that got here just in time as the flames burst through the roof of three-story building. Or else it would've been reminiscent of a fire over 100 years ago that burned down the entire block here in downtown Osmond.

"1904. March 9th," said Blecha.

"The whole west side of Osmond burnt down," said Kruse.

The fire sparked at a drug store near the center of State Street.

"And before it was all done, the next morning, the whole business block was gone," said Blecha.

It took years before the first building in downtown Osmond was rebuilt. With the help of 15-hundred helping hands, it shouldn't take that long for the Bressmers to get the small town hub up and running once again.

The Bressmers and other residents say the fire may have started in the northeast corner of the building near the electrical box.

The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause.