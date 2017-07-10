Iowa Senator Ernst holds town hall meeting in Harlan

Republican Senator Joni Ernst got an earful from a constituent at a town hall Monday in Harlan, Iowa.

Craig Gill lives with Type One Diabetes.

He told Ernst he's concerned he may not be able to afford insulin if Obamacare is repealed or changed.

"We're talking three and four thousand dollars a month worth of insulin. And you want to take that away from us. Why?" asked Gildare.

"No, I do not want to take that away from you, sir, don't put words in my mouth, first. I don't want to do that," said Ernst.

Ernst later told Gill that republicans must find a way to control the cost of life-saving drugs under any health care plan.

The town hall comes as the future of health care reform in the senate remains murky.

GOP lawmakers are hoping to reach a compromise on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare before the August recess.

The town hall meeting comes less than a week after the FBI arrested a man accused of threatening to harm Ernst at an event over the weekend.

Ernst told reporters that threats will not stop her from holding town halls.

"But I have constituents here in Iowa, and I want to hear from those constituents. And the way for me to do that is to continue about my schedule. We'll do public events, we'll do other tours on the 99 county tour. I'm not going to let that deter me."

The FBI said 64-year old Robert William Simet of Omaha, Neb. was arrested Friday.

Authorities say Simet told employees of an Iowa Harley-Davidson dealership Ernst and other members of Congress should be killed.

Ernst appeared at the dealership Saturday for a charity motorcycle ride.