Orange City prepares to "Light It Up" for RAGBRAI

News release from Orange City RAGBRAI Publicity Committee:

Homes, gardens, trees, businesses welcome cyclists and visitors with festive white lights

Residents of Orange City are rolling out the red carpet for guests this July with white lights. The starting overnight host town for the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI XLV), Orange City is creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere of hospitality for the throngs of cyclists, support crews, and visitors with thousands of white lights strung on homes and businesses, in trees and gardens, in campgrounds and parks, along main street, in the downtown entertainment venues, and en route to guest housing.

In addition to creating an inviting ambience, the lighting throughout this Northwest Iowa community of 6,500 will enhance safety for riders and visitors as they enjoy their Saturday evening in town prior to the ride’s kick-off leg on July 23 -- and in the early morning hours as cyclists and crews head out of town.

To add a spark of friendly competition, one local business and 10 homes will be awarded for their best lighting features. Contest winners will be invited to a Block Party and free meal in Orange City’s Windmill Park.

Since it’s not the holiday season, local businesses including Bomgaars, Crafts Central, Kopetsky Ace Hardware, and Neal Chase Lumber have stocked white lights this summer to make it easy for Orange City citizens to participate. Residents are encouraged to “Light it Up!” anytime between now and RAGBRAI, but are specifically urged to have their property lit from Friday, July 21, through the morning of Sunday, July 23.

Complete information regarding Orange City RAGBRAI is posted at ragbrai.orangecityiowa.com and on the Orange City RAGBRAI Facebook page. The 2017 RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) is July 23-29.