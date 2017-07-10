Another chance for storms through the overnight hours

On Sunday many of our cities saw highs top out in the 90s with plenty of humidity.



The muggy conditions stuck around to start the work week but temperatures were quite a bit cooler as many of us stayed in the 80s.



A few light showers worked their way across the area during the afternoon hours.



These were enough to get the ground a little wet and remind us what it's like to have rain as it has been quite dry.



Storm chances return overnight as storms from the west push into our area.



They will be weakening when they arrive around 1 AM but in our western counties there could be a storm or two that produces gusty winds and large hail.



A few storms could linger into the early hours of our Tuesday.



Clouds will hang around for much of the day but even so our highs will still be near 90 degrees.



More storm chances arrive Tuesday night in our eastern counties and Wednesday across most of the area.



After this we look dry with highs remaining near 90 and muggy conditions continuing into the weekend.