Norris brings campaign for Iowa governor to Sioux City

Candidate for Iowa governor, John Norris, stopped in Sioux City to discuss issues facing Woodbury County.

The Democrat is on a 6-day, 22-event tour across Iowa to find out what issues are important to voters. In a round table discussion at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Norris spoke about health care, education, and current Iowa politics.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Association, and teachers from the Sioux City Schools, spoke about their current situations, and what they want to see from a governor.

Norris says that he wants to give public school teachers, and administrators, tools to help their students succeed, especially those who are English language learners. He also wants to improve Medicaid so it benefits Iowans, while creating jobs in the process. "Well, I'm worried about the direction of this state," said Norris. "We really have a government run by special interests, sweetheart deals for a few at the top, some wealthy corporations. We're really leaving too many Iowans behind. I want a government that works for the people of Iowa."

