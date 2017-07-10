Norris brings campaign for Iowa governor to Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Norris brings campaign for Iowa governor to Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Candidate for Iowa governor, John Norris, stopped in Sioux City to discuss issues facing Woodbury County.

The Democrat is on a 6-day, 22-event tour across Iowa to find out what issues are important to voters. In a round table discussion at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Norris spoke about health care, education, and current Iowa politics.

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Association, and teachers from the Sioux City Schools, spoke about their current situations, and what they want to see from a governor.

Norris says that he wants to give public school teachers, and administrators, tools to help their students succeed, especially those who are English language learners. He also wants to improve Medicaid so it benefits Iowans, while creating jobs in the process. "Well, I'm worried about the direction of this state," said Norris. "We really have a government run by special interests, sweetheart deals for a few at the top, some wealthy corporations. We're really leaving too many Iowans behind. I want a government that works for the people of Iowa."

Norris says that he wants to give public school teachers, and administrators, tools to help their students succeed, especially those who are English language learners. He also wants to improve Medicaid so it benefits Iowans, while creating jobs in the process.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.