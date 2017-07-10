Vizio donates needed supplies to Camp High Hopes

Vizio donated some much-need supplies to Camp High Hopes.

The company has been collecting them for the past few weeks, and delivered them Monday afternoon. Toys, toiletries, kitchen items, and some summer essentials were presented to the camp.

Campers were especially excited to see all the new items they're now able to play with.

Camp High Hopes has a "needs list" of items that they need as seasons change. They say it's donations, like these, that help keep the camp running. "Anytime we get a donation like this, it's very exciting, not only for our campers but also for our staff, too," said Sarah Morgan, Camp High Hopes. "Because that means that it's one less thing that we have to buy, because we will put it all to good use. And it gets our campers very excited."

Camp High Hopes offers year-round recreational program for young people and adults with disabilities, illness and other special needs.