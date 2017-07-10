Nomination period begins for school board elections; Gorski won't seek reelection

There will be at least one new member of the Sioux City Community School Board after the election on September 12th.

Paul Gorski told KTIV, Monday night, that we won't run for reelection. Gorski, who served one four-year term on the board, said it's "time to retire." Gorski will move to South Carolina to be closer to relatives and friends.

Gorski's seat is one of three open seats in the upcoming election.

Board member Perla Alarcon-Flory confirmed to KTIV, Monday night, that she will run for re-election to the school board.

KTIV has not been able to reach board member John Meyers to see if he'll seek reelection to his seat.

Candidates will seek a four-year term on the school board.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the candidate filing period, for Iowans running for local school board, opened on Monday. Candidates have until August 3rd at 5:00pm to submit their completed nomination petitions to the school board secretary.