Sioux City City Council looks at possibly allowing residents to vote on fireworks use

It's been a hot topic in Sioux City as people could legally fire off fireworks for the first time in years, this past 4th of July.

But, more than 300 complaints to police prompted the mayor and others to say something needed to change.

Just last week Mayor Bob Scott posted to Facebook saying that he will discuss banning the use of fireworks in the city.

Monday, city councilmembers heard from people for and against the use of fireworks during the 4th of July holiday.

One by one, people from all around Sioux City approached the podium to make their voices heard.

Most who spoke were in favor of either reducing the number of days they can be used or banning the use altogether.

"There is specifications to the dates and times that they're set off and I would like to see added to the city ordinance just where they could be set up," said Toni Sayavong, a Sioux City resident. "Because I felt like my property was at the risk of being damaged."

Sioux City Fire Rescue also ran into issues with the use of fireworks.

"Whenever you have a projectile, any kind of firework that is going to be leaving your hands and traveling, you do not have the room inside a city for it to stay on your property, which brings always the concern of causing damage to other people's property that live near you," said Mark Aesoph, Fire Marshal for the city of Sioux City.

But not all people want to see a change with the local law as it stands.

Morningside resident Brett Watchorn says people should be able to shoot off fireworks year round.

"I find it ridiculous that the city is trying to restrict people's freedom on a day that we are supposed to be celebrating our freedom," said Brett Watchorn, a Sioux City resident.

Watchhorn says the public should decide the fate of fireworks.

It's an option councilmember Rhonda Capron says she supports.

"The state should have thought a little bit better," said Capron. "I think that they should have thought about some of the headaches that we're that we have to deal with. And some of those headaches would be we're going to have to pay overtime to the police department. The fire department is more busy."

The city attorney is now looking to see if Sioux City can legally hold a public vote on fireworks.

She said that could take a few weeks.

Monday, councilmembers did vote on removing the local permitting process for fireworks sales.

They want to get more answers from the state first.