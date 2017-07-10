City Council approves agreement with IDOT to use federal funds i - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City Council approves agreement with IDOT to use federal funds in Military Road reconstruction

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Monday night, Sioux City City Council also approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to use federal funds for the reconstruction of Military Road from Riverside Boulevard to the Big Sioux River Bridge.

The rehabilitation of the Military Road Bridge over the Big Sioux River is programmed for nearly $2.9-million in fiscal year 2017.

Under the agreement with the DOT, federal funds will provide up to 80 percent of eligible costs or $1-million, whichever is less.

The reconstruction of Military Road, from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard, is programmed for $2.75-million in fiscal year 2018.
 

