City awards contract in trail connection project

For those who enjoy being in the outdoors, the City of Sioux City is looking to connect two trails on the city's north side.



The city is moving forward with construction of the Outer Drive North and Floyd Boulevard Trail Connection Project.



Monday night, city council approved awarding a contract to Dixon Construction Company of Correctionville, Iowa for just over $1.2-million..



The existing trail, which ends at the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Outer Drive, will be connected to the existing Floyd River Trail that ends on the north side of Outer Drive North.